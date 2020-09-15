Club manager says staff keep Portside precinct clean

Maryborough's Criterion Hotel in the Portside precinct along Wharf Street.

CRITERION Nightclub and Bar manager Brendan Heit has responded to claims intoxicated patrons had damaged property along Wharf Street.

Two trees, and their protective metal cages were damaged near the empty Customs House Hotel building at the weekend, which Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum director John Meyers blamed Criterion partygoers for.

Mr Heit said his staff routinely cleaned up after the closing time to keep Wharf Street clean and he was not aware of damage possibly caused by ­unruly patrons.

He said the nightclub had security officers on duty outside the premises and they refused entry to any intoxicated people and moved them along.

"As the only nightclub in the Wide Bay, we are aware of the club's responsibilities regarding the sale of alcohol and maintaining a good reputation with police and liquor licensing," Mr Heit said.

Council has removed the damaged cages and installed temporary fencing around the damaged trees.