Club ready to welcome women

PROBUS: Guest speaker John Crittall (left) with president David Booth at the August meeting. contributed

WHEN a club starts declining in memberships it's time for new tactics, Maryborough Probus Club president David Booth says.

"Our club has been going since the 1990s and has been gradually declining in members," he said.

"Unfortunately it's at the age where members drop off and are not replaced."

So to breathe some new life into the club, members have decided to invite women to come along to their meetings.

"We used to go on a bus tour every month and the wives of the men would come and so it would be a continuation of that," Mr Booth said.

"Our group can take women because there is nothing in our constitution to say otherwise."

The club was formed as retired business and professional people looked to find something to do.

"I was retired and one of the guys at my church suggested I come along to Probus - so I went along and I love it.

"You get to know people - those who have been in the area but we also have members who have only just moved to the area.

"We have registered 55 members in the club and about 35 turn up to meetings.

"A few years ago the Maryborough North and Maryborough Heritage Probus Clubs amalgamated to become the Maryborough Probus Club."

Guest speaker for July's Maryborough Probus meeting was Jim Hohnke who spoke about the missionary ship the Douless, pictured with president David Booth (right). contributed

Mr Booth said he organised the guest speakers for each monthly meet, which includes morning tea.

"We focus on getting a guest speaker each month and it is what keeps the club alive," he said.

"There are many different subjects from general politics to elder abuse."

Some of the guest speakers have included former deputy prime minister and Wide Bay federal member Warren Truss, Rick Whittle from ABC Wide Bay, Graeme Stanton from the Brolga, and John Crittall who worked for Qld Master Builders and formed a group to prevent suicide in the workplace.

Each month club members meet at a different cafe for a social outing - the next outing will be at Migaloo's Cafe in Urangan.

Mr Booth said members would get on a bus from Maryborough and spend the day out.

"It's just $7 return, and we filled the public bus up last time."

For more information phone secretary John Head 0407 651 182 or president David Booth on 4121 3735 or 0427 845 033.

Maryborough Probus Club meet at the Maryborough Bowls Club, Kent St on the third Monday each month from 9.30am.