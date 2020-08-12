Menu
Fraser Lions President John Calder. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Club risks ‘fading away’ without new blood

Stuart Fast
12th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
"EVENTUALLY, the club will fade away."

That's the fear Fraser Lions president John Calder holds for his beloved club if new blood doesn't come on board.

Mr Calder said the club had struggled to attract younger members for many years.

He couldn't remember the last time someone younger than 55 joined the group.

There had been hopes the coronavirus crisis would encourage people to volunteer and help the community, but Mr Calder said there had been no increase in membership.

While Mr Calder understood work and family commitments kept people from volunteering, he said there were many benefits to joining a community service club.

He said volunteers had the chance to help the community, share camaraderie, meet like minded people and gain a broader view of society.

Joining a club like the Lions was an ideal way of combatting isolation caused by the COVID-19 shutdown, Mr Calder said.

The club was open to new ideas, he said, and was always prepared to try them out.

He encouraged interested people to head along to the next Lions meeting.

The club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Kondari Hotel.

Meet at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

