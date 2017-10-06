Club saddles up for events in honour of lost mate

LOVED LOCAL: Hervey Bay’s Donna Fischer, who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year, held many successful Cancer Council fundraisers. This photo was taken ahead of one of her Biggest Morning Tea events in 2012.

LOVED LOCAL: Hervey Bay’s Donna Fischer, who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year, held many successful Cancer Council fundraisers. This photo was taken ahead of one of her Biggest Morning Tea events in 2012. Alistair Brightman

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

HERVEY Bay's Donna Fischer was involved with Cancer Council fundraising campaigns for many years before losing her life to breast cancer earlier this year.

Ms Fischer was a founding member of the Fraser Coast Bush and Beach Trail Riders and through the club joined with long-term Girls' Night In host Joyce Hull to hold several successful fundraisers. T

his year's event on Saturday, October 14, will have extra special meaning when the club hosts a Night for Donna in honour of their dear friend, who Ms Hull described as an "absolute inspiration".

"Even before she got crook, she was the one that was up there saying to make sure you check your breasts and encouraged people to keep an eye on themselves," she said.

"It's certainly unbelievable that she's gone.

"I just can't tell you how lovely she was... I don't think anyone could ever say a bad word about Donna.

"She was just awesome."

Ms Hull said the event, which is open to the public, also provided an excuse to get together and have a great time with friends, encouraging others interested in the cause to get involved in the campaign. T

here will be plenty of frivolity with great raffle prizes and fun games from 6pm.

Guests are encouraged to wear Ms Fischer's favourite colour, chat bubble blue.

"We always have a great time and it's for a good cause," Ms Hull said.

"We will reminisce about Donna; a friend of mine has done a photo book of her so we will put that up, enjoy ourselves and raise some money for cancer."

The evening will be followed by a horse ride on Sunday afternoon at Dundowran Beach at 1pm at a cost of $15.

"Anyone who has a horse is welcome to come out and ride the beach with us and even if you don't have a horse, come and join us," Ms Hull said.

"All proceeds raised on the Sunday will also go to Cancer Council."

Money raised will provide funds for vital research, patient support services and prevention programs to help reduce the burden of women's cancers.

Register your attendance for the Girls' Night In to Ms Hull by phoning 0409 270 261.

Visit cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.