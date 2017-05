HERVEY Bay party goers have three weekends left to head to Viper to get their midnight dance fix.

Commonly referred to as 'the pit', the business has been sold and passed to new owners which means it will soon have a new name.

The Viper will have its last operating night on June 3 before being closed for refurbishing.

The date that the new venue will open is yet to be announced.

Viper was advertised on sale for $125,000.