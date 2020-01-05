Clubhouse robbed as riders race at Nerang

Mason Phillips at the 2019 BMX CQ Championships in Gladstone.

BMX: The holiday season is over for some of the Maryborough BMX riders as they compete at the Nerang Nationals. on the Gold Coast.

Riders including Kobi Bastable, Jarrah Kelly, Maison Lefeber, Mason Phillips, Teya Rufus, Sonya Trevor, Cadell and Ashton Sheppard are matching it with riders from around the State for the first race event of 2020.

Racing started on Friday 3 with finals held late yesterday afternoon.

While riders were competing, the Maryborough clubhouse was broken into over the weekend and stock stolen.

A club member was on site on Saturday afternoon and noticed the damage.

The police attended and are investigating the break-in.

Club publicity officer, Angela Browning said the club was disappointed.

"It is a sad way to start the new year," she said.

Thieves used bolt cutters to gain entry to the canteen, stealing stock including food and drinks.

Several Maryborough riders had progressed through to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals were yet to be raced at the time of going to print.

The Chronicle will provide an update of race results in tomorrow's paper.