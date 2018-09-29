Menu
An artist's impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project. Contributed
Clubhouse tenders awarded for Sport Precinct

Blake Antrobus
by
29th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
BUILDING manufacturer Ausco Modular has been awarded the contract to build the new clubhouses for the Sport Precinct after a confidential council meeting.

Councillors voted to award the contract to the Brisbane-based construction company on Wednesday.

The Chronicle understands the contract is valued about $1.3 million.

Two clubhouses for netball and football groups will be developed at the Nikenbah complex as part of stage 1a of the project.

It comes after the Fraser Coast Regional Council revealed in July it was in negotiations with sporting groups over relocating their clubs to the Sport Precinct.

Earthworks on the site first started in July last year, while the football and netball fields were completed in May.

Once the clubhouses were completed, deputy mayor Darren Everard said clubs would be able to start using the land for future games and events.

He told the Chronicle the fields and courts now required some tidying before they were ready for use.

"We are still in stage one of the project, but once it's been completed there will definitely be more usage on that land by the clubs,” Cr Everard said.

No timeframes of the work have been established.

The council is also yet to confirm which business plan they will progress with the business plan fro the Sport Precinct, after the document was received by the council in July.

The business plan revealed two separate design options, one with the construction of a commercial clubhouse, the other a 10,000 person stadium to host major sporting games and competitions.

Under the proposal to build the stadium, the cost could balloon to about $75 million.

