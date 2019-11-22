Clubs await native title claim outcome

Future of Fraser Coast shooting clubs in doubt while they await native title claim.

THE long-term future of the Fraser Coast Shooting Complex is in doubt after the club was ordered to cease operating while a Native Title claim is heard in the Federal Court.

The Fraser Coast Shooting Complex, located on Churchill Mine Rd, Dundathu, is home to the Fraser Coast Sporting Clays, Fraser Coast Pistol Club and the SSAA Fraser Coast Sporting Shooters.

A post on the Clays’ Facebook page yesterday afternoon said the complex administrators were “following the correct process” to get the situation resolved and allow for operations to continue.

“At this stage there is little to be known of the outcome and therefore many questions will have to be left unanswered however we will continue to grow, develop and provide a fantastic facility for the future,” the post read.

Fraser Coast Sporting Clays will still hold its annual Christmas shoot on December 1.

The Chronicle understands the club will have to cease operations from December 13, pending the Federal Court decision on the Native Title claim.

The SSAA Fraser Coast Sporting Shooters club also posted on Facebook advising members of the notification of the Native Title claim.

Secretary of the shooting complex Rowan Lane said that they had received notification about the pending claim and that the club may have to cease shooting from December 13.

Mr Lane said the claim related to land used as a safety buffer zone by the clubs.

The Chronicle made contact with the National Native Title Tribunal requesting a comment on the claim but none was received at the time of going to press.

The Chronicle understands affected clubs sit on state-owned land and have been subject to negotiation between the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and the Native Title claimants.

A spokesperson for the department said a hearing for the Native Title claim was scheduled for December 13.

“The Queensland Government, as first respondent to all native title proceedings in Queensland, works closely with all parties throughout the Native Title application and decision process,” the spokesperson said.

“The Queensland Government is unable to provide any further comment on the matter.”