Club's bid to host future female games

Emergency Services and Granville Allstars during a match in 2018. A pre-budget announcement from the State Government will allow the Granville Football Club to build a new amenities block, allowing them to host women's games in the future. Alistair Brightman

ONCE their new amenities block is up and running, Allen Ascough reckons the Granville Football Club could turn their eyes to hosting women's competitions.

The club president said a $152,890 windfall from the State Government was the biggest grant the club had received in more than 20 years and would help support the growing sector of female football in the Fraser Coast region.

As part of the State Government's pre-budget announcement, a new amenities block with toilets and showers and more player seating will be built.

Mr Ascough said the timing was perfect as the club had noticed a surge in female players on the Fraser Coast over the last year.

"It's going to help us dramatically, the amount of fundraising we have to do as a community club to get those kinds of facilities is hard,” Mr Ascough said.

"We think female participation has grown by about 30 per cent since last year.

"By having this amenities block in town, we want to increase female participation.”

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he was a "strong believer in sporting infrastructure and the importance it has for local clubs”.

"With female participation continually growing in this popular sport, we must provide suitable amenities to meet this demand and ensure all who play have a great time,” Mr Saunders said.

The budget is due to be handed down on Tuesday, June 11.