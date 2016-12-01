Clubs plan Sport Precinct move as business case goes to vote

The Fraser Coast Sports Precinct, on Woods Rd, Nikenbah. Images taken on April 27.

SPORTING groups are in negotiations with Fraser Coast Regional Council over relocating their clubs to the new Sport Precinct as the details of the project's business plan are finalised.

But the long-awaited plan for the controversial Nikenbah project could be voted on at the council's next meeting.

Fraser Coast CEO Ken Diehm revealed the council was negotiating with Hervey Bay Netball, Football Queens-land Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Oztag over moving club activities to the grounds by February next year.

"The clubs are very excited at the opportunity to hold training and match events at the precinct," Mr Diehm said.

"With about 2100 registered players, these clubs will bring significant activity to the area and realise the council's vision for the precinct.

The council is expected to have the draft plan ready for the next meeting on July 25.

It follows more funding being allocated for the next stage of the project at last week's budget meeting.

Councillors voted to allocate $1.8 million for the construction of an acrylic surface for the netball courts and the construction of the ring road, footpaths and landscaping.

An artists impression of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct. AEC Group will prepare the business plan for the project. Contributed

Hervey Bay Netball club secretary Sandy Maag said the group was eager to start planning new competitions at the precinct.

"There are so many aspects of our netball facility we are excited about, but top of the list is the eight courts, and the two premium courts, which will allow for the continued growth of our membership," Ms Maag said.

"(We're) look(ing) forward to hosting carnivals to show off these new facilities."

Football Queensland Wide Bay has also experienced similar problems, with general manager Peter Guest saying they were struggling to accommodate the players on the existing fields.

"The Sport Precinct will not only allow us to have games on better quality fields for our local teams but will allow us room to grow through six more fields and a clubhouse," he said.

"(They'll) help accommodate up to around 20 competitive games and 600 players on a given weekend, relieving pressure on our existing facilities where there is an overuse on those fields."

Opponents to the project have continually called for a business plan to be developed since the Sports Precinct was green-lit in 2016.

Councillor Paul Truscott said it was "unfortunate" it had taken this long, but said the document needs to be "correct and accurate to be completed and then released".

"As a councillor, my goal is to see kids playing on the site," Cr Truscott said.

"If we want to succeed as a region, and want people to see our region as a place to play sport, we have to get this plan approved."

A concept of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct. Contributed

During last week's meeting, councillor Denis Chapman announced he would move for the plan to go public after hearing concerns from residents over the development.

"We've gone ahead and spent $7.5 million on the project, and the public was told that money would get the project up and running, and give the opportunity for sporting groups to get their own money," Cr Chapman told councillors.

"One of the things people... (are) saying is 'Where's the business plan?'

"Let's let the community have a look and see what they want to do with it."

Last year in July, the council announced consultancy company AEC Group was developing the business plan.

It is expected to provide details on the long-term management, funding opportunities and leasing arrangements at the site.

Just over $52,000 was earmarked for the business plan.