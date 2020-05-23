Clubs seeking clarity on proposed roadmap

FOOTBALL: Football Maryborough president Robert Denman said the association was keen to get players back on the field again.

"We are working on plans on how to accommodate the clubs and the players to get them training and playing again when the coronavirus restrictions stages are lifted," Denman said.

A webinar between Football Queensland and all the clubs was held yesterday with further information on the map on how community football would return.

The Return to Training guidelines have been developed by Football Queensland to support clubs across the state, to ensure they are prepared to welcome participants back into a safe environment once training sessions can resume in Stage 2 from June 12," FQ CEO Robert Cavallucci said.

The guidelines include conditions for all to follow once training resumes, including specific information on hygiene protocols, social distancing measures, and other requirements for participants, parents and clubs.

"We urge all Queenslanders to follow these guidelines to ensure all members of the football community can return to training in a safe and organised environment from June 12," Cavallucci said.

To ensure teams got enough games in to make the season viable, Denman said extra games during the week might have to be played.

"For the Wide Bay competition, we are looking at local teams playing midweek and away games on the weekend to allow for travel and the option of playing into October," he said.

The logistics of working with the Queensland Football Return to Football Roadmap will cause some difficulty in its planning," he said.

Those sentiments were echoed by KSS Jets president Josh Hobbs who is awaiting further information from the governing bodies on how it will operate at club level.

"We will need support and patience from the community once we start rolling this out," Hobbs said.

The Chronicle will continue to keep you up to date with latest information on the return to playing.