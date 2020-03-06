Clubs share the load of competition

POWER LIFTING is growing in popularity on the Fraser Coast and competitors are welcoming anyone willing to try the sport.

Granville Hockey Club hosted the Wide Bay CAPO National Qualifier on February 16 and Maryborough power lifter Corey Sharp said the sport had doubled in popularity since last year.

Mr Sharp said the heaviest weight lifted was a competitor completing a 270kg squat.

He said the competition in February had a lot more people competing and more spectators than he expected.

Mr Sharp said there has been a lot of interest in upcoming events in April and June, and power lifting was a sport anyone could try.

The sport isn’t just for men. Lifter Emily Fleming said she had seen the number of women competing in events double.

Both Mr Sharp and Ms Fleming said the sport had a very positive atmosphere as everyone supported each other, motivating them to do their best.

Mr Sharp said the sport was not about natural ability as every competitor starts at the same level, rather he said the sport was about competitor determination. Power lifting was inclusive and “at the end of the day, it's a sport that allows everyone to compete”.

CAPO Power Lifting has sponsored an amateur power lifting event on April 18 at the Granville Hockey Club.

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/battle-on-the-coast-pushpull-competition-tickets-96393253817?aff=erelexpmlt.