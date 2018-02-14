Clubs to decide future of female football

The 10-14yrs Bend It Like Becky girls-only football competition started last week.

WIDE Bay football clubs have been urged to target and recruit female players as soon as possible to determine the future of local competitions.

Former Matildas goalkeeper Belinda Kitching and Sarah Walker ran the popular Bend It Like Becky Development Program in recent years. Its goal was to equip young players with the skills to form and compete in local girls-only competitions for all age groups.

That program could evolve into a fully-fledged Fraser Coast competition but Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest said feedback from clubs and players would determine its future.

He said the governing body was open as far as age groups and numbers were concerned as the deadline for team nominations approaches, but he said up to five clubs had indicated they could have enough players to participate.

"We're giving it until the end of the month to see what's there,” Guest said.

"We could start the comp later in the year.

"We're open to see where the age groups are coming from before we make a decision.”