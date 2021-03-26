Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Contact police if you recognise these people.
Contact police if you recognise these people.
News

Clue in unsolved house break-in at Bay

Carlie Walker
26th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigating a break-in at Pialba last month have released an update.

They believe the people in this photo may be able to assist.

It comes after a number of personal items were stolen from the home on Watson St about 8.09am on February 20.

If anyone has information regarding their identify or the incident itself, please contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100515327.

Originally published as Clue in unsolved house break-in at Bay

fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      World mocks Suez Canal fail

      World mocks Suez Canal fail
      • 26th Mar 2021 2:14 PM

      Top Stories

        ARMED HOLD-UP: Police want to speak to this man

        Premium Content ARMED HOLD-UP: Police want to speak to this man

        News The man is wanted for questioning over a knifepoint robbery at Pialba

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics Last-ditch bid to amend new consent laws rejected in Qld parliament