Clue in unsolved house break-in at Bay

Contact police if you recognise these people.

Police investigating a break-in at Pialba last month have released an update.

They believe the people in this photo may be able to assist.

It comes after a number of personal items were stolen from the home on Watson St about 8.09am on February 20.

If anyone has information regarding their identify or the incident itself, please contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100515327.

