Clue that could solve Caddick case

The Melissa Caddick case has baffled police for months, and now a leading homicide detective has weighed in, saying cops should focus on those on the "peripheral".

Speaking to 2GB, Gary Jubelin, former chief detective in the William Tyrrell case, said the 49-year-old could not have been acting alone and those on the "peripheral" could hold vital clues.

"I don't think she could have been involved in that (alleged criminal behaviour) on her own," he said when probed about the mystery.

"I would be looking at people that might have been on the peripheral, or might have been aware of it, because I'm sure she would have spoken to someone after the bubble burst and she realised people were on to her.

"Those people might know what her mindset was and have answers to the mystery."

There's no suggestion Ms Caddick's family or friends have any involvement in her disappearance or death, but Mr Jubelin said they might have had an inkling about her mindset before she vanished.

"Those people might know what her mindset was and might have answers to the mystery," the former homicide detective said, noting that he doesn't believe she's still alive, debunking wild theories that she cut off her own foot.

There’s no suggestion Melissa Caddick’s family or friends are involved in her disappearance and death. Picture: Supplied

"There's a number of theories going around … I agree with what's been said: she's deceased."

Ms Caddick was farewelled at a private funeral service earlier in the month after her decomposed foot washed up on a NSW south coast beach in February - three months after she vanished from her Dover Heights home.

Last month the nation's corporate watchdog was hopeful $8m of investors' money allegedly swindled by the conwoman could be recovered.

The Sydney mother is accused of exploiting mostly family and friends through her company Maliver.

The Australian Security and Investments Commission (ASIC) dropped more than three dozen criminal charges in March while they awaited the resolution of Federal Court proceedings.

ASIC also withdrew a warrant for the Sydney mother's arrest, months after she vanished from her eastern suburbs home and just weeks after her foot washed up.

No further remains have been found despite extensive searches, including combing more than 6000sq m in the ocean below the Dover Heights cliffs.

According to an ASIC affidavit tendered to the Local Court, police are preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner. It is expected to be lodged in June.

Her decomposed foot washed up on a NSW south coast beach. Picture: Supplied

The coroner will then determine if an inquest is warranted.

Most of the money was used by Ms Caddick to buy two properties as well as fund a lavish lifestyle, including luxury jewellery, holidays and designer goods.

Ms Caddick vanished from her Dover Heights home in Sydney's east in the early hours of November 12, two days after the corporate watchdog and federal police raided the property.

Her son told police he heard the front door close about 5.30am the day she vanished.

Despite police combing through hours of CCTV footage, including from surrounding streets in the affluent cliffside suburb, there has been no trace of Ms Caddick since.

Several leading criminologists have raised the idea that the mother was murdered, and police have repeatedly said they could not rule out foul play.

But they were leaning towards the more likely scenario that she took her own life.

- additional reporting by Steve Zemek

Originally published as Clue that could solve Caddick case