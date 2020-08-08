Cluster countdown: State holds breath for two more days

Queensland is just two days away from confirming if the Logan COVID-19 outbreak has spread any further.

Queensland is just two days away from confirming if the Logan COVID-19 outbreak has spread any further.

Queensland is just two days away from narrowly avoiding a widespread coronavirus cluster outbreak after two infected women lied about travelling from a Victorian hotspot, sparking fears of spread across Logan.

A cautious Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young today confirmed Queensland was just two days away from the magic 14-day incubation period that would determine if a major cluster outbreak had spread further.

Two COVID-positive women - Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu - travelled together from Melbourne via Sydney, arriving in Brisbane on July 21 and failed to isolate.

The cases sparked a major outbreak fear with the pair visiting eateries and schools.

With no new cases again recorded today, Dr Young said 'can you ask me that on Monday?' when questioned if the worst risk was over.

Just 11 active cases remain.

Dr Jeannette Young says we are two days away from being safe from a cluster outbreak. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

"I hope that we've avoided the worst but I really need to just check what happens tomorrow and Monday before I can say that just because we all know that 14 day incubation period, we all know there are cases - around 20 per cent or so - that don't get any symptoms, so then you have to wait for them to spread it to someone else to be able to pick it up," Ms Young said.

"Monday is when I'll know if we've avoided further cases from that cluster."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the number of cases across Australia continues to increase.

"Nationally though the number of cases continues to increase," he said.

"In the last week the average number of cases each day was 491 compared to 468 in the week prior."

The majority of active cases is in Victoria, with 3 per cent of cases in New South Wales.

Dr Young said it was important Queenslanders "don't relax" and to immediately get tested for symptoms and isolate, as well as maintain social distancing.

She also warned Queenslanders not to travel interstate or overseas unless they absolutely had to, meaning Queenslanders must enter two weeks quarantine on return.

It comes as more than 140 vehicles have been turned back at the border this morning as Queensland slammed the door shut to 14 million Australians.

Queensland has banned those travelling from NSW and the ACT from entering the state - joining Victorians who were barred several weeks ago in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Originally published as Cluster countdown: State holds breath for two more days