Coach leaves the nest

TACKLING A NEW CHALLENGE: - Patience Paku attempts a tackle on Ange Sweeney in trial match against Maroochydore.

TACKLING A NEW CHALLENGE: - Patience Paku attempts a tackle on Ange Sweeney in trial match against Maroochydore. Cody Fox

RUGBY LEAGUE: A week is a long time in the life of a rugby league club.

Four days after recording a win in a trial match on Saturday, the Hervey Bay Seagulls women's team are in need of a new coach.

Former State of Origin player John Buttigieg resigned from the role on Wednesday morning citing work commitments.

Buttigieg has worked hard with the team in the pre-season with their form and combinations positive going into round one this weekend.

The embattled club is taking positive steps in rebuilding this season, appointing a new president last week.

This is something the club would not want with the BRL season commencing in three days.

Players were advised via social media on Wednesday.

Players are shocked and disappointed by the sudden departure of Buttigieg and are waiting for further information from the club.

The team has made the finals in the past two seasons of the BRL women's competition.

Player numbers for the team this year are up with the progression of junior female players into the senior grade.

Newly appointed club president Gry Togo sympathises with Buttigieg and his decision.

"I want to thank John for all that he has done for our women's team,” Togo said.

"He has done wonders for each and every player,” he said.

"It is hard in today's world, people have to make a living,” Togo said.

Togo advised that the club will have a coach in place by the weekend.

"It is not ideal for the club but we have to keep moving forward,” Togo said.