Coach making his mark: Pandemic delivers AFL coaching

Afl private coach Kieron Hyndman working with Shayden Mihan,14, on his aussie rules skills.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Afl private coach Kieron Hyndman working with Shayden Mihan,14, on his aussie rules skills.Photo: Alistair Brightman

A FL: Wide Bay AFL co-ordinator for the Fraser Coast Kieron Hyndman has grabbed the footy and is playing on.

Hyndman was stood down with other AFL Queensland staff a few weeks ago due to the pandemic but that has not slowed him.

He has joined the One-on-One Football organisation to continue his passion of coaching AFL during this downtime.

One-On-One Football is an online platform that connects accredited AFL coaches with footballers for private coaching sessions.

The level two coach has worked in AFL for more than seven years across the state including in Brisbane, Cairns, Cape York, Mackay and Mount Isa.

Hyndman said these experiences had helped him gain knowledge in coaching all levels from schoolchildren through to state league teams.

"I joined the team a couple of weeks ago and already there has been some interest from people on the Fraser Coast," Hyndman said.

Due to the present restrictions Hyndman is restricted to one-on-one training of an athlete.

"I can only train more than one person at a time if they are from the same household," he said.

Hyndman believed the program would be successful even after social distancing restrictions are lifted.

"At the moment my focus is ensuring that we keep players' skills up and they stay active until community football returns," he said.

To book a session visit www.oneononefootball.com