Coach, player sent to stands for arguing with ref

STRIKE: Bingera's Daniel Watson prepares to shoot what turned out to be the goal that sent his side to the Wide Bay League grand final.

FOOTBALL: Frustration boiled over for The Waves in the Wide Bay League last night, with the side's coach and a player sent of for arguing with the referee as it crashed out of the competition.

The Waves coach Jason De Papi and player Alex Keen were both sent to the stands for dissent towards the referee during last night's loss.

The NewsMail unsuccessfully tried to get comment from the club after the game.

It was better news for Bingera Football Club, which is into its first-ever Wide Bay League final its 3-2 win over The Waves 3-2 at Martens Oval.

After losing both the NewsMail Cup and the first final to Brothers Aston Villa in the past two weeks, it finally was the Stripeys' time to shine.

A strike from Bingera's Daniel Watson outside of the box with 30 minutes to go put the side into the decider.

The Waves scored first to take an early lead before Bingera fought back to be in front 2-1 at half-time.

The defending premiers then equalised through Sam Meyer to level at 2-2 before Watson's goal became the difference.

The Waves could not find an equaliser late in the contest, despite having chances, to send the game into extra time.

"It was a very fierce battle between ourselves and Waves again,” Bingera player-coach Brett Kitching said.

"It was not a 90-minute performance again and Waves battle hard.

"Our boys dug deep after last week's extra time and they endured the battle.”

The game could have been all ever earlier had Bingera not missed a penalty that would have given them a 4-2 lead.

"It's fortunate for the boys we got through,” Kitching said.

"We were patchy in the first half and 20 minutes near the end we got into it.”

Effective defence was able to shut down The Waves late in the game.

"Our back four was solid again.

" Josh Medcalf has been solid all year.

"Jason McEwan in goal kept us in it as well.”

"Tonight was a better performance than last week,” Kitching said.

"If we keep this up for next week we're a chance.

The side will now take on Brothers Aston Villa in the decider this week, a rematch a fortnight ago.

"We've got to really lift to that next level to beat Villa,” Kitching said.

The grand final at Martens Oval starts at 7pm on Saturday.