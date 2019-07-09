CoalFest history celebrated as Howard set to host thousands

Irene Birtles and Dennis Ilka with grandchildren Lylah, Belle and Zeva from Maryborough on the coal train at a past festival.

Irene Birtles and Dennis Ilka with grandchildren Lylah, Belle and Zeva from Maryborough on the coal train at a past festival. Alistair Brightman

WITH a world's best chainsaw carver as a special guest, this year's annual Howard CoalFest is back better and bigger than ever.

On Saturday, July 20, from 8.30am, Bellert Park on William St in Howard will come alive with live music, displays, vintage cars and food stalls.

Committee member Nyree Binney said Gold Coast chainsaw carver Matt Bird would spend all day carving blocks of donated wood to be raffled at the end of the day.

"He is number three in the world and the best in Australia, we are stoked to have him,” she said.

"There is a little something for everyone, there will also be market stalls, camel rides, horse demonstrations, Little Street Circus and face painting.

"Also making an appearance will be dog obedience displays, interactive stores, basket weaving, the fire house potters, bee keeping displays, old machinery demonstrations, whip making and leather belt making.”

After a Welcome to Country at 8.30am, the street parade will begin at 9.30am walking into Bellert Park featuring local community groups, a RSL pipe band and Gympie's 5th Light Horse Regiment.

"Members of the public are encouraged to dress in "yester year”, period or vintage clothing and take part in the parade,” Ms Binney said.

"Hervey Bay country singer Ali S will take to the stage with performances by a few school choirs, the ukulele groups, line dancing as well as poets.”

The free event has been running since 2013 and is expected to attract thousands of revellers into the Fraser Coast town.

The day will finish at 5pm and there will be parking throughout the grounds.

Ms Binney said the local committee had been planning the iconic event for about a year.

"We have a month's break from the event and then right back into planning,” she said.

"I think it's just a great event because it is a get together and a remembrance of how Howard and Burrum were actually established in the late 1800s when coal was discovered.

"It's a coming together of the towns to celebrate Robert and John Miller who found coal on the southern banks of the Burrum River when they were setting up a timber mill for the Howard and Torbanlea area in 1863.”