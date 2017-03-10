Coast actors will take audience to 1900s in My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady will be put on by Maryborough Players on March 10 at 7.30, and March 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm, at the Brolga Theatre.

FOR actor John Lawrence, the role of Colonel Pickering in My Fair Lady is one he has been rehearsing for 25 years.

He was in same play playing the same role when Maryborough Players put My Fair Lady on a quarter of a century back.

Now, he gets to do it all again.

My Fair Lady will be put on by Maryborough Players on March 10 at 7.30pm, and March 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm, at the Brolga Theatre. Contributed

Maryborough Players is having its opening night of the My Fair Lady at 7.30pm at the Brolga Theatre, with more than 70 people both on and off-stage making putting on the show.

"We started rehearsal back in January and just had our dress rehearsal," Mr Lawrence said.

"Everyone is so excited to perform it."

Set in the early 1900s, My Fair Lady is about a flower girl named Eliza who undergoes a transformation of becoming a lady.

Being a musical with singing and dancing, performers had to battle through scorching heat to perfect their steps.

My Fair Lady will be put on by Maryborough Players on March 10 at 7.30, and March 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm, at the Brolga Theatre. Contributed

"The dancers would be practicing in 32 degree heat, in a hall in the middle of Tinana," Mr Lawrence said.

"It's just amazing how a large group of people were able to come together and create something amazing."

Aside from the tonight performance, My Fair Lady will also be performed tomorrow (Saturday) at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Buy tickets here.