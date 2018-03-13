Coast athletes score dream gig as obstacle testers

The High Flyers - Scott and Jess Merlo with Jake Edwards (right).

The High Flyers - Scott and Jess Merlo with Jake Edwards (right). Alistair Brightman

THREE Fraser Coast athletes scored a dream gig testing obstacles for a television show.

Though Channel 7's Australian Spartan is currently off-air for a few weeks, Jess and Scott Merlo and Jake Edwards know what's coming up because they have done some of the courses before the actual competitors.

The local team, dubbed the High Flyers, originally auditioned for a spot on the show, making it to the fitness testing stage in Brisbane.

While they missed out on actual air time spot, they were asked to help perfect the course in the lead-up to filming.

"It was really weird watching it on TV, I got frustrated in some parts at how some of the competitors tackled it,” said Mr Edwards, who spent eight intense days on location.

For Mrs Merlo, the experience was a representation of how far she has come in her fitness journey.

After suffering from endometriosis about three years ago, she went on a health journey which has grown into a passion. She now trains multiple hours a day and is studying for qualifications in the fitness industry.