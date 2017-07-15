Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

OBSESSION is the popular heavy metal song released by the five-man band, Day of Content, which will feature on their first EP called Isolation set to be launched next month.

But guitarist Cody Hodges had an exciting start on Monday when he discovered the song was second place in triple j's Unearthed metal chart.

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent. Alistair Brightman

"I was blown away...only two of us have played in front of people before, the rest of us are as green as grass," Cody said.

"We've been too busy riding the hype train to celebrate just yet but we'll all have a jam soon over a few songs."

They guys will perform at Metal United Down Under on the Fraser Coast in September.

"We're really trying to turn the Fraser Coast into a must-stop on the touring scene for bands," Cody said.