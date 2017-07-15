25°
Whats On

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Amy Formosa
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.
Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OBSESSION is the popular heavy metal song released by the five-man band, Day of Content, which will feature on their first EP called Isolation set to be launched next month.

But guitarist Cody Hodges had an exciting start on Monday when he discovered the song was second place in triple j's Unearthed metal chart.

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.
Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent. Alistair Brightman

"I was blown away...only two of us have played in front of people before, the rest of us are as green as grass," Cody said.

"We've been too busy riding the hype train to celebrate just yet but we'll all have a jam soon over a few songs."

They guys will perform at Metal United Down Under on the Fraser Coast in September.

"We're really trying to turn the Fraser Coast into a must-stop on the touring scene for bands," Cody said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast triple j triple j unearthed

Jobs in M’Boro to flow if QLD secures defence contract

Jobs in M’Boro to flow if QLD secures defence contract

A Maryborough manufacturing company is in the running to be a major player in a looming $5 billion defence contract.

GOODBYE SEXIE COFFIE: Cheeky cafe announces closure

Sexie Coffie owner Jasen Barrie salutes the end of a run for the business.

Owner Jasen Barrie has thanked the community for their support.

Huge cod sold for shark bait: 100kg fish caught in the 1980s

Bradley James Martin's dad and his cod caught off the Urangan Pier mid 80's.

It took eight or nine men to drag the fish in off the pier.

Man flown to hospital after mustering accident near Tiaro

Photo: Contributed

The man was flown to Gympie Hospital

Local Partners

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

TODAY Show star Lisa Wilkinson has broken her arm in a shower fall while holidaying with her husband in Italy.

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Style At Point Vernon

4 Clipper Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction In...

What a great home on 706m at The Promontory Hervey Bay Point Vernon. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, the master with ensuite, large lounge with a bay-window...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 July Auction

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Cashed-up and ready to buy in Ipswich

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!