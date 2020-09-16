Coast businesses forced to close because of COVID

WHEN COVID-19 restrictions were introduced, Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook warned that some businesses wouldn't make it.

Businesses were forced to close their doors or limit trade for months as across the state, people stayed home to stop the spread of the disease.

Here are the Fraser Coast businesses that, sadly, didn't make it.

Wild Lotus closes its doors for good

ONE of Hervey Bay's most popular restaurants has closed its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wild Lotus, located on the Esplanade, had been a popular dining spot for patrons for many years.

Business owner Joep Dekkeer made the announcement via the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It is with a heavy heart we tell you that we are closing our doors," he wrote.

"After 12 years at the restaurant, going through cyclones, floods, burglaries, gas and power outages it is unbelievable that a virus is the one thing closing us down."

Oriental Cuisine at Maryborough's Station Square also announced earlier this year that it was closing its doors permanently.

Wild Lotus Restaurant & Bar on the Esplanade at Torquay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Pure Perfection closes after six years in Hervey Bay

A HERVEY Bay fashion boutique is permanently closing its doors.

The announcement was made on Pure Perfection's Facebook page.

The Torquay business, located on the Esplanade, has been operating for the past six years.

The business has outfitted many a formal and wedding on the Fraser Coast.

"After six incredible years, unfortunately we will be closing our doors in these trying times," the post read.

"Unfortunately our industry has been incredibly affected."

Pure Perfection – Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store.

Popular riverside business won't reopen

ONE of Maryborough's most popular restaurants has permanently closed its doors.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of 71 Wharf, which had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic when restrictions were first introduced.

Earlier this year, business owners Glen and Sharyn Joynson confirmed the business would not be reopening.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the permanent closure of 71 Wharf," the post read.

"We wish to thank our beautiful staff and our loyal customers for their dedication and enthusiastic support during our ownership."

71 Wharf owner Sharyn Joynson (second left) and staff Jes Lake (left), Will Wilder and Lindsay Condon.

Back to Basics Cafe closes for good

The cute little cafe in Maryborough won't reopen its doors.

The announcement was made on the business's Facebook page at the end of June.

But a new business has taken over the space, with Bushtales Cafe opening its doors.

The former owner of Back to Basics cafe has encouraged the public to support the new business.

Book exchange closes after 40 years

AFTER 40 years servicing Maryborough readers, the Maryborough Book Exchange has closed down.

Jan Murdoch has owned the business for the past 16 years and said she was closing the business due to health and her age.

She will not close the final chapter before giving residents an opportunity to stock up on new reading material.

Ms Murdoch said people could purchase books at half price until the store closes.

She said was selling what she could before retiring, hoping the books would benefit the community.

While Ms Murdoch tried to sell the business, she said it was "a bit difficult during the current pandemic."

Thankfully, it has recently been announced that Wally's Book Exchance in Hervey Bay will take over the Maryborough store.