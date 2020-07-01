Menu
Maryborough CBD fire – Parkside on Adelaide staff Stacy Gleich and Courtney Bates outside their cafe. Photo: Cody Fox
Business

Coast cafe reopens its doors after kitchen fire

Carlie Walker
1st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
A MARYBOROUGH cafe is back to trading as usual after a kitchen fire last month.

Owner Stacy Gleich said equipment had now been installed and it was business as usual at Parkside on Adelaide.

Part of Adelaide St was closed down and emergency services attended the scene after the fire on June 10.

Smoke was reported coming from the business, believed to be a cafe, about 8.15am.

 

Crews acted quickly to extinguish the flames, which a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said was coming from the kitchen area of the business.

An oil cooker was behind the fire.

"We're back open now, we've got new equipment and we're ready to go," Ms Gleich said.

People had only just been allowed back inside the cafe after the COVID-19 crisis when the cafe had another setback with the fire, she said.

The cafe closed for a week and a half before operating with a limited menu.

But now it was fully operational and back to a full menu, Ms Gleich said.

