Coast cancer patients to benefit from new treatment centre

WIDE Bay cancer patients will no longer have to travel outside the region to access high-quality care.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has announced a new public-private partnership which will deliver local state-of-the-art radiation therapy to cancer patients.

Partnering with GenesisCare, WBHHS will be able to deliver radiation oncology treatment, meaning the majority of cancer patients will no longer need to leave the region to receive effective treatment.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chairwoman Peta Jamieson said Genesis Care was selected after an evaluation process which focused on quality of care and broad access to cutting-edge research and clinical trials.

"A cancer diagnosis can put a lot of strain on patients and their support networks, particularly for those living in regional areas, and this service will ensure that local patients are able to access the best care at the right time and place," she said.

"WBHHS's cancer care services have developed significantly in the past two years, particularly with the opening of our new cancer care centres in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay."

Patient consultations have already begun at Bundaberg and Hervey Bay cancer care centres.

GenesisCare's radiation therapy treatment will be delivered from the Mater Hospital Bundaberg and St Stephen's Private Hospital in Hervey Bay.

The Bundaberg service is already opened but the Hervey Bay service is expected to open in the near future.

Until then, Fraser Coast patients requiring radiation therapy will be provided door-to-door transport of accommodation so they have access to treatment at GenesisCare's Bundaberg Centre.

GenesisCare's Queensland medical director of radiation oncology Dr Marie Burke said the organisation was thrilled to introduce high-quality radiation therapy to Wide Bay.

"GenesisCare will bring world-class technology, radiation therapy treatment techniques and clinical trials to Wide Bay as well as new services such as an innovative cardio-oncology program, an initiative to support rapid access for palliative care patients and expanded regional outreach clinics," she said.