Coast cane crush outlook is grim

NOT LOOKING GOOD: Bidwill cane grower Allen Birt stands on his drought declared property.

AFTER months of record- breaking top temperatures and a drastically dry wet season, canegrowers on the Fraser Coast are starting to fear the worst for this year's cane crush.

After two bumper seasons, crushing more than 750,000 tonnes of cane, manager of the Maryborough Canegrowers group Cameron Waterson said the mill was hoping to crush 840,000 tonnes in 2017, but the dry weather dropped this year's estimated crush to about 500,000 tonnes.

Canegrower Allen Birt is one of nine properties on the Fraser Coast already declared independently drought-stricken, and Mr Waterson said he had helped about 14 other canefarmers apply to become officially drought declared, also.

Mr Birt has also been cut off from the Mary River Barrage, which means he can no longer irrigate his crop.

Like other growers in the region, Mr Birt has no choice now but to watch his annual income and investment wither away.

"It's really not a good outlook this year," Mr Birt said.

"But there's nothing you can do."

The grower said so far this year, he had received 62mm of rain.

"By the end of March last year we got 400mm [of rain]," he said.

Mr Waterson spent a large part of last week chatting to growers in the region and said they were getting scared.

"Especially when it's out of our control," Mr Waterson said.

"We're just looking for a turnaround in the weather now."

Mr Waterson said even if it rained every day for the rest of March, permanent damage had already been done to the crop.

"It [steady rain] wouldn't undo the dry," Mr Waterson said.

"Some of it will need to be re-planted, but it would help us return to a healthy crushing volume."

Mr Waterson said if the cane growers did not do well in this year's crush; expected to start in May, it would affect other businesses in town.

"The issue is that if we don't achieve a decent sized crop, there is a flow-on effect to other businesses because growers won't be able to spend money in town," he said.

"It just spirals from there."