Coast caravan invader given second chance

A woman involved in a violent home invasion in 2018 has been sentenced in Hervey Bay District Court.

32-year-old Lannita Shantelle Bauwens pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the incident happened on April 2, 2018 in Pialba, where Bauwens, then 29, along with another offender, entered a caravan and “threw” fists at the victims.

Mr Wallis said the incident was sparked by Bauwens perceiving she had been slighted by the victims and there was a degree of vigilantism in her action against them.

“While her accomplice was the principal offender, she was an active participant,” he said.

He argued her offending was serious and she should serve between two and half years to three years in prison.

Defence Lawyer Phillip Hardcastle said Bauwens was not the instigator of the offending in the incident.

Mr Hardcastle said she had a hard upbringing and started smoking cannabis before she turned 15.

He noted Bauwens had a 10-day-old baby and argued she should not be separated from her child by serving actual time in jail.



Mr Hardcastle said his client’s focus was now on completing a hospitality course and providing a better life for her children.

Judge Glen Cash gave Bauwens the chance to remain in the community and prove she could stay away from drugs, crime and provide for her children.

He sentenced her to two years in jail with immediate parole.