Coast caravan parks closed in COVID-19 crackdown

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has closed all its caravan parks, RV parks and camping grounds as part of new restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The decision follows a directive from the Queensland Government to close all camping grounds throughout the state.

CEO Ken Diehm said the council was actively monitoring and responding to the rapidly evolving situation.

“The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we are doing everything we can to abide by the directions coming from the Australian and Queensland Governments,” Mr Diehm said.

He said the directive included exemptions for grounds that provide services and facilities to permanent residents, or temporary residents that cannot access their permanent homes.

“Council-owned RV parks and camping grounds are closed, with tourists currently using these facilities being asked to move on. Council-owned caravan parks are also closed, although there are some patrons with exceptional circumstances,” he said.

“They are being addressed on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the Queensland Police Service.”

All bookings at council-owned caravan parks from now until the end of June have been cancelled.

Fees will be refunded and no further bookings will be made until July 1.

“Anyone making bookings at council-owned caravan parks between July 1 and September 30 will be advised that the security of their booking may be impacted upon by the decisions of the Australian and Queensland Governments around coronavirus restrictions,” Mr Diehm said.