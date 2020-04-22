Menu
Despite many companies, businesses and organisations facing tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Lifestyle Agency Inc is actively looking for casual workers to join its team across the Fraser Coast. Photo: Joy Butler.
Coast care organisation looking for casual workers

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 4:30 AM
THE coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on jobs and employment figures across the country.

Many people have found themselves out of regular work, while some companies and businesses have been forced to close their doors or reduce their headcount to stay afloat.

But one Fraser Coast company appears to be following a different script.

Community Lifestyles Agency Inc (Business ID 15627) is actively looking for casual workers.

Innovations manager Jess Lane said they had multiple casual opportunities available for people wanting to work as disability support workers.

The agency offers service delivery support to individuals and their families across the Fraser Coast.

She said while the coronavirus pandemic had a devastating effect on many industries, there had been a silver lining for some.

“If you are willing and happy to look for work in a different sector you will be surprised at the opportunities that are out there,” she said.

The non-profit organisation offers services such as accommodation support, community access and events and activities, among other things.

Ms Lane said the ideal candidate would be fun and engaging, able to focus on and understand risk and safety, and with relevant life experience.

Candidates must be eligible for blue and yellow cards, and first aid and CPR qualifications will ensure a quick start.

“We want people to start immediately,” Ms Lane said.

“If you have recently lost a casual job or are looking for casual work we might be able to assist you.”

People who are interested in applying for the positions can email their resume and a short letter describing ­themselves to recruitment@ comlife.com.au.

