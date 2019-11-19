Coast Catholic school staff expected to strike

Staff from three Fraser Coast Catholic schools are authorised to go on strike today.

FRASER Coast Catholic teachers and support staff will be among more than 7000 from 196 Catholic schools across the state authorised to strike today as part of protected industrial action.

The Chronicle understands St Mary's College, St Mary's Primary School and Xavier Catholic College staff will take part in the strike.

The 30-minute stop work action will be undertaken by Independent Education Union of Australia - Queensland and Northern Territory members at 9am.

Branch secretary Terry Burke said members were taking the action in order for their voice to be heard on issues related to workload and wage parity.

"The failure of Queensland Catholic school employers to have a plan to deal with the work intensification of their teachers has left our members no other choice but to take this action," Mr Burke said.

"We need real measures to address this crisis facing our teachers in order to protect the quality of education in our schools.

"It's the professional and personal lives of our teachers at stake.

"Queensland Catholic school employers can't continue to bury their head in the sand when it comes to the impacts of workload - for both the staff and their schools."

Mr Burke also called on the employers not to walk away from a 30-year commitment to wage parity through the provision of a $1250 one-off payment to all school staff.

He said he could not rule out further strike action.