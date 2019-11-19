Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Staff from three Fraser Coast Catholic schools are authorised to go on strike today.
Staff from three Fraser Coast Catholic schools are authorised to go on strike today. Cordell Richardson
News

Coast Catholic school staff expected to strike

Jessica Lamb
19th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast Catholic teachers and support staff will be among more than 7000 from 196 Catholic schools across the state authorised to strike today as part of protected industrial action.

The Chronicle understands St Mary's College, St Mary's Primary School and Xavier Catholic College staff will take part in the strike.

The 30-minute stop work action will be undertaken by Independent Education Union of Australia - Queensland and Northern Territory members at 9am.

Branch secretary Terry Burke said members were taking the action in order for their voice to be heard on issues related to workload and wage parity.

"The failure of Queensland Catholic school employers to have a plan to deal with the work intensification of their teachers has left our members no other choice but to take this action," Mr Burke said.

"We need real measures to address this crisis facing our teachers in order to protect the quality of education in our schools.

"It's the professional and personal lives of our teachers at stake.

"Queensland Catholic school employers can't continue to bury their head in the sand when it comes to the impacts of workload - for both the staff and their schools."

Mr Burke also called on the employers not to walk away from a 30-year commitment to wage parity through the provision of a $1250 one-off payment to all school staff.

He said he could not rule out further strike action.

More Stories

catholic schools fcbusiness fccommunity fcschoolds strike
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        premium_icon IS YOUR SCHOOL ON THE LIST? 178 schools to get solar panels

        Education The Queensland Government has revealed that 178 state schools will soon have solar panels installed. SEE IF YOUR SCHOOL MADE THE CUT

        CLIMATE CHANGE: Star marine biologist to host talk

        premium_icon CLIMATE CHANGE: Star marine biologist to host talk

        News A marine biologist from Reef Check Australia is heading to Hervey Bay tomorrow with...

        DETERIORATED: Dry weather affects K’gari’s tracks

        premium_icon DETERIORATED: Dry weather affects K’gari’s tracks

        News Tracks have deteriorated in the prolonged dry weather on K'gari

        Winds still cast a shadow over catches

        premium_icon Winds still cast a shadow over catches

        News Find out where you can escape the winds and catch a feast in Bay waters this...