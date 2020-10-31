Coast city tipped to become working from home hotspot

Generic shot of woman working on her laptop in the kitchen. Today's kitchens are more than just a food-prep zone, and have become spaces where we work and socialise. Free to use from iStock

HERVEY Bay is one of 30 Australian locations tipped to become a working from home hotspot in the wake of COVID-19.

New data from buyers’ agency Propertyology shows the city as a prime spot for work-from-home appeal.

With millions of Australians forced to work from home in the last six months the company’s head of research Simon Pressley said the scope of the shift was considerable.

“Examples of roles that can comfortably service their customers no matter where they live include lawyers, accountants, journalists, mortgage brokers, call-centre operators, engineers, marketing consultants, web designers, analysts, and graphic designers,” Mr Pressley said.

Byron Bay is tipped as Australia’s best community prototype to have already adopted the work from home demographic.

“A significant 13.4 per cent of Byron’s workforce nominated home as their primary work address at the 2016 Census,” Mr Pressley said

“That is three times the national average of 4.7 per cent.”

That mentality has spread throughout the rest of the country as the pandemic forced workers to head home to do their jobs.

“Over the last 20-years, no Australian location, capital city or region, had a higher average annual rate of capital growth than Byron,” Mr Pressley said.

“One shouldn’t underestimate the role that work-from-home played in this outcome.”

In the 2016 Census, Noosa, Scenic Rim and Maleny were other locations found to have high portions of people working from home.

Cairns and Townsville also made the list.