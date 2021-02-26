Coast club takes out national award in Canberra

Hervey Bay Cricket Association juniors departing for QJC Intra- State Championships this week. under 12- Caelan Barr, Matthew Geldard , Justin Geldard (Coach), Ellen Geldard (Scorer), under 13 - Cruz Baker, Matthew Burgess, Tom Geldard, Brayden Lethborg and under 14 - Brodie Loveridge.

Hervey Bay Cricket Association has been announced as the winner of this year’s Good Sports Healthy Eating Club of the Year Award, announced at a ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra.

Good Sports clubs from across the country were honoured for their commitment to building healthy and inclusive environments, where members look out for one another around alcohol and tobacco management, safe transport, healthy eating, mental health and positive spectator behaviour.

Hervey Bay Cricket Association were chosen as the Good Sports Healthy Eating Club of the Year for inspiring change by providing and promoting healthy food and drink options within their club to create a healthier club environment.

The club receives $1000 for its achievement.

“Being part of Good Sports provides our club with access to great resources and support and has improved our knowledge and ability to provide healthy food choices and shows our members and community that we are committed to building a healthier, family friendly environment,” club volunteer, Belinda Geldard said.

“Our volunteer Canteen Convener, Ellen, and has worked extremely hard every weekend over the past few years to provide healthy food options for our members. Fresh fruit, salad boxes, delicious fresh sandwiches, salad rolls and wraps are all available,” Ms Geldard explained.

“A new display cabinet positioned at the front of the canteen counter makes these options more visible, promoting them as the first choice and the prices are kept very reasonable which also encourages our members to choose these delicious options,” Ms Geldard added.

A chilled water fountain has also been donated to the club and will be installed later this year.

Hervey Bay Cricket Club has implemented policies around alcohol management, tobacco, healthy eating and safe transport.

Federal Minister Sport, Richard Colbeck, congratulated each of the finalists.

“Communities are built on local clubs and community organisations that have strong, welcoming and healthy environments,” Minister Colbeck said.

“Each of the finalists demonstrated the deep commitment of individuals eager to use sport to help make a difference.”

CEO of the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, Dr Erin Lalor praised this year’s award winners and finalists, calling them community champions.

“All of the Good Sports Awards finalists should feel incredibly proud of their efforts in building strong, welcoming and healthy environments,” Dr Lalor said.

“It’s been a challenging year for sporting clubs with many having had their seasons cut short or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we’ve also seen many Good Sports clubs go above and beyond to keep their members connected, engaged and healthy.”

In Queensland, the core Good Sports program is funded by the Australian Government.

Good Sports Healthy Eating is funded by Health and Wellbeing Queensland.

Managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, Good Sports is Australia’s largest and longest-running preventive health initiative in community sport.

“The Good Sports team is proudly working with 10,000 community sporting clubs across Australia and over 1,000 in Queensland,” Alcohol and Drug Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Erin Lalor said.

“The free program encourages systemic changes in club culture to promote long-term positive health outcomes,” Dr Lalor said.