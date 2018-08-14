Coast companies clean up at Master Builders Awards

LOCAL WINNERS: Win Constructions construction manager Malcolm Lemmon accepts an award at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards on Friday.

LOCAL WINNERS: Win Constructions construction manager Malcolm Lemmon accepts an award at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards on Friday. Contributed

SCORES of awards picked up by the Fraser Coast's leading businesses is proof the region's construction industry is experiencing a resurgence.

About eight businesses from across the Fraser Coast picked up 13 awards at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builders Housing & Construction Awards on Friday.

Stroud Homes picked up Display Home of the Year while manager Aletha Waters won the prestigious Women in Building Award

Win Constructions won four awards in the construction category, including education facilities up to $10 million, retail facilities up to $5 million, refurbishment/renovation up to $750,000 and over $750,000.

The awards were for their work on the Bay Explorers Childcare Centre, Enzo's on the Beach and the refurbishment of the BDB Lawyers office in Torquay and Maryborough Government office respectively.

Win Projects' John Bone said the awards won by Fraser Coast businesses showed there was "a lot of confidence” in the region's construction industry.

"There's been a resurgence in that industry, in particular the housing industry, and with that there are services needed to cater to the population as well,” Mr Bone said.

"It's a fantastic effort by the team at Win Constructions.”

Master Builders' Wide Bay Burnett Regional Manager Ian Langer said the standard of projects entered in this year's program was "extremely impressive.”

"The commercial projects completed in our region over the past year will have a positive impact on the local community now and into the future.

"The quality of the winning homes is second to none and epitomise what living in the Wide Bay region is all about.”

Read all about the full list of winners and see photos from Friday events in the Chronicle's Master Builders Awards special out August 24.