Coast could host the Heat: 'if we had a facility'

HEAT ARRIVES: Brisbane Heat stars beth Mooney and Jessica Jonassen arrive at Mackay Airport ahead of their WBBL double header against the Melbourne Stars at Harrup Park. Daniel McKenzie

FRASER Coast will again be forced to watch from afar as another regional centre hosts a major sporting event.

Mackay's Harrup Park will become the first field in regional Queensland to host a Big Bash game when Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League tonight.

The Sunshine Coast and Ipswich have previously hosted Brisbane's Big Bash League warm-up games, but the Fraser Coast, short of rare player appearances, has missed out on what is arguably Australia's most exciting brand of cricket.

That could change in future, according to Fraser Coast events councillor Darren Everard. All the region needs is a facility suitable to host such a high-level fixture.

"Definitely, once we have the facilities that can host a significant crowd like the Big Bash can attract,” Cr Everard said when asked of the Fraser Coast's chances of hosting a Big Bash game.

The proposed premier grounds at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct could provide the perfect platform for Xavier Catholic College alumnus and former Cavaliers junior Beth Mooney to lead the Heat's WBBL into battle in her home region.

For now, the image of "Bash Brothers” Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum smashing opposition bowling attacks into the Sandy Strait remains the dream of local cricket fans.

"Once we get that up and running we can confidently go to these major sporting groups and ask them to bring games to our region,” he said. "Our facilities are just lacking at the moment.”

The Heat named an unchanged lineup for their historic WBBL match at Harrup Park tonight.