Coast councillors spell out their top priorities

THE swearing in ceremony is a thing of the past and the Fraser Coast’s councillors will now need to hit the ground running to help the region navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chronicle caught up with the councillors representing their various divisions yesterday.

They shared their commitments to the residents of the Fraser Coast and what their first priorities will be.

Division 1, James Hansen

Elected councillor for Division 1 James Hansen

James Hansen has returned for another stint on council after receiving more than 68 per cent of the vote at the recent election.

Cr Hansen has said he “knows his division like the back of his hand”.

He did not respond to the Chronicle yesterday but said during his election campaign his priorities would be finishing the new sewage plant at Howard and continuing with the rollout of other key developments such as footpaths and drainage works.

Division 2, Philip Truscott

Elected councillor for Division 2 Philip Truscott

Division 2 Councillor Philip Truscott said residents can rely on him for honesty, especially during the tough times brought on by the current health crisis.

Cr Truscott said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on tough times for everyone and things will not be easy.

In terms of his immediate priorities, Cr Truscott said roads, trees and the environment and declining koala populations in his division would be key focus areas.

Division 3, Paul Truscott

Elected councillor for Division 3 Paul Truscott

Division 3 councillor Paul Truscott has committed himself to providing residents with the best possible representation.

“I want to provide positive leadership to guide our region into a safe, healthy and happy future,” Cr Truscott said.

He told the Chronicle his initial priorities would include working towards a strong recovery effort for the Fraser Coast region in a post coronavirus world, while continuing to work with and for the residents of the local community.

Division 4, Daniel Sanderson

Elected councillor for Division 4 Daniel Sanderson

Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson has committed himself to fulfilling his duties in accordance with local government legislation.

Cr Sanderson said he will serve residents to the best of his ability and help “shape and build a vibrant, strong and prosperous future for all”.

Cr Sanderson said he would be focusing on helping the region work through the global health pandemic while continuing to build on the positive momentum the Fraser Coast Regional Council has created.

Division 5, Jade Wellings

Elected councillor for Division 5 Jade Wellings

One of the new faces on Fraser Coast Regional Council, Jade-Lee Wellings has committed to being available, engaged with the community and carrying out her role to the best of her ability.

Cr Wellings said she will conduct herself honestly and ethically with the best interests of the community at heart.

She said her first priority will be to work with other councillors and the CEO to plan how they will take care of the community and lead it through COVID-19.

Division 6, David Lewis

Elected councillor for Division 6 David Lewis

Division 6 councillor David Lewis has committed to representing community members’ varied concerns and to look for ways to do that better.

Cr Lewis’s immediate priority will be to develop strategies to help the Fraser Coast manage the COVID-19 crisis and for the economic recovery “as we come through it”.

He also wants to resolve vegetation destruction along the Esplanade, while focusing on other issues such as pedestrian and cycle ways, extending the Rail Trail and libraries.

Division 7, Darren Everard

Elected councillor for Division 7 Darren Everard

Division 7 councillor Darren Everard said his commitment to the Fraser Coast has not changed since before the recent local government election.

Cr Everard, who served as Deputy Mayor on the previous council, said his goal is to ensure the region continues to move forward.

His first priority will be to ensure the Fraser Coast is in a strong position post COVID-19 and to tackle the challenges the pandemic has brought with it.

Division 8, Denis Chapman

Elected councillor for Division 8 Denis Chapman

Denis Chapman wants to support the community once it has successfully negotiated the coronavirus situation.

Cr Chapman said his commitment to residents is to be “open and transparent” and involve the community in all decision making processes.

His first priority will be helping oversee a sound budget and how to support the community after the COVID-19 crisis.

He also wants to follow up on infrastructure and planning projects already in place.

Division 9, David Lee

Elected councillor for Division 9 David Lee

David Lee is another first-timer on the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Cr Lee said he was staying strong and would not let the coronavirus pandemic change his perspective on the privilege of working for the people of the Fraser Coast.

He said the virus may have changed the challenges and circumstances around his first term on council, but the principles had not.

Cr Lee said he was ready to play his part in guiding the region towards economic recovery after the pandemic.

Division 10, Zane O’Keefe

Elected Councillor for Division 10 Zane O'Keefe

Zane O’Keefe has committed himself to making considered decisions based on the necessary evidence.

Cr O’Keefe was re-elected as the representative for Division 10 during the recent election.

He said it was important for councillors to adhere to all local government principles when performing their duties as elected representatives of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.