Coast couple shares secret to happy marriage 60 years on

IN LOVE: Edna and Graham Alley will celebrate a milestone 60 years of marriage on Thursday. Valerie Horton

IT DIDN'T take long for Graham Alley to realise Edna Brown was "the one".

After just two dates, he decided to propose.

They were married in 1957 and 60 years later, they are still going strong.

The couple, who will celebrate their Diamond anniversary on Thursday, both grew up in country Queensland.

"I was working on a property between Charters Towers and Clermont and we came down (to Clermont) for a rodeo," Mr Alley said.

"(Edna's) cousin kept telling me about her and one weekend I came down and we swung around the corner in our truck and who should be standing there but (Edna) talking to her aunty.

"It wasn't long before we got to know one another and the rest is history."

In that moment, Mr Alley said young Edna took his "breath away".

The couple spent most of their early married life in the bush with Graham working on various stations in Charters Towers and Clermont while Edna was camp cook.

They settled in Charters Towers before moving to Mount Morgan mines then to Townsville, Gladstone for 18 years, Rockhampton and then Hervey Bay in 2012.

During their 60 year marriage, the couple had one daughter, Harriet Vea Vea, and now have four grandsons and 16 great-grandchildren.

Their secrets to a long happy marriage are simple.

"When she used to get a little bit angry, instead of arguing, I'd just walk away," Mr Alley said.

"After a while she'd calm down and if she was wrong, we'd work our way around it and if I was wrong, well, we'd do it her way."

Mrs Alley agreed but added it was important to stay true to one another, be respectful and don't ever argue.

"That's my secret, at least in my books."

The couple will celebrate again on Rockhampton on Saturday with more than 100 guests.

A stark difference to their wedding day where they had just 12 guests.