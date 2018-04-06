Coast couple targeted in latest scam

WHEN Ken and Val Bossom received an automated phone message which claimed to be from Centrelink, they knew something wasn't quite right.

The Urraween couple were targeted by a new scam which tricks people into handing over $600 of their own money.

"I had a phone call from Centrelink saying I needed to contact them in Canberra because our account in Pialba had been closed," Mr Bossom said.

"I called them up and gave them my Centrelink number and they said I was owed $600 in back pay. "I thought it was too good to be true."

The scammer then asked the suspicious couple to purchase $600 worth of iTunes cards and have them ready to hand over to a Centrelink representative that they were told would give them their cheque on Monday.

After identifying a number of red flags, Mr Bossom called scam watch.

"Before I could even explain what happened, they knew what it was," he said.

"They said it was a new scam and it was tricking a lot of people."

The couple called their local post office, where they were told to purchase the iTunes cards, to warn them of the scam.

A worker told them if the scammer receives the serial number of the cards, it's money straight in their pocket.

"We just want other people to know the scam is out there," Mrs Bossom said.

"They're very clever and can be very convincing so we want to warn other people not to fall for it."