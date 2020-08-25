Coast COVID tests jump as cluster fears grow

People wait in their cars to be tested at the Hervey Bay fever clinic.

COVID-19 tests in our region almost tripled the average on Monday.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said 317 tests were carried out across the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg fever clinics on Monday, compared to the daily average of 114 tests.

“This significant increase is likely attributable to the heightened awareness in the community as a result of the COVID-19 cluster associated with the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre,” the spokesman said.

The spike in testing also came the same day it was revealed two NSW residents were in hotel quarantine in Maryborough after allegedly lying on their border declarations.

The couple crossed the border at the Gold Coast and headed straight to Hervey Bay.

Up until August 19, 21,124 COVID-19 tests had been taken at public and private testing sites across Wide Bay, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the health service was “well prepared to boost capacity at its fever clinics if necessary, to ensure people with symptoms can access free and efficient testing.”

“High rates of COVID-19 testing are crucial to ensuring positive cases can be identified and isolated as quickly as possible, before they have the chance to unknowingly infect others around them,” he said.

“Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service encourages people to attend our fever clinics and be tested for COVID-19 if they have even mild symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, shortness of breath, or loss of taste or smell. No referral is required.”

TESTING RATES THIS MONTH

AUGUST 6-12

Maryborough: 180 tests

Hervey Bay: 516 tests

AUGUST 13-19

Maryborough: 165 tests

Hervey Bay: 427 tests