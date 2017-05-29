27°
News

Coast crime: Crims break into home while victim sleeps

29th May 2017 7:41 AM
Queensland Police Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Police Service. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

Maryborough

Stealing

Kent St

Between 3 and 6am on May 10, offenders gained entry to a room and stole a wallet and a sum of cash. The victim was asleep in the room at the time of the offence.

Burglary

Adelaide St

Between 10.45 and 11.15am on May 18, offenders gained entry to a residence and stole a handbag, a number of keys, a mobile phone and other computer equipment.

Burglary

Farrell St

Between 4pm on May 18 and 9am on May 19, offenders gained entry to a residence through an unlocked door. A quantity of medication and jewellery was stolen.

Steal from vehicle

Alice St

Between 1 and 1.30pm on May 20, offenders gained entry to a vehicle parked in a public car park. A wallet was stolen from the glovebox of the vehicle. No damage was caused.

Break and enter

Ferry St

Between 1pm on May 16 and 8.30am on May 17, offenders gained entry to a business through a window and stolen a sum of cash. The window was damaged in the break-in.

Stealing

Queen St

Between May 12 and May 20, offenders have stolen a number of flags from the grounds of a business. The offence has occurred outside opening hours.

Break and enter

Cheapside St

Between 3pm on May 16 and noon on May 17, offenders have gained entry to a business through a window and stolen a sum of cash.

Break and enter

Rocky St

Between 5pm on May 24 and 7am on May 25, offenders have gained entry to the business through a fire escape door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through files and stolen a quantity of drinks and a mobile phone.

Oakhurst

Burglary

Charles Bruce Dr

Between 9 and 11.15am on May 23, offenders gained entry to a residence through an unsecured door, and stole electronic gaming equipment, jewellery, power tools, a sum of cash and camping equipment.

Eli Waters

Break and enter

Kookaburra Dr

Between May 4 and May 16, offenders entered the yard at the address and gained entry to a locked and secured shed. Offenders have stolen a lawnmower.

Pialba

Steal from vehicle

Liuzzi St

Between April 15 and May 17, offenders approached a vehicle parked in a public carpark and removed and stole both registration plates.

Kawungan

Burglary

Parakeet Cct

Between 8.30am and 5pm on May 23, offenders gained entry to the residence and stole a quantity of medication and sum of cash. No damage was caused during the offence.

Torquay

Break and enter

Charlton Esp

Between 7pm on May 19 and 6am on May 20, offenders gained entry to the business and caused damage to a quantity of furniture and equipment. No property has been reported stolen.

Wilful Damage

Charlton Esp

About midnight on May 19, offenders approached the victim's residence and caused damage to a window.

Urangan

Burglary

Connock St

Between 1.45pm on May 16 and 10am on May 17, offenders gained entry to a residence through a bedroom window. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the victims draws and stolen a television prior to leaving.

Stealing

Pier St

Between 6 and 9pm on May 4, offenders have stolen a fishing rod while the victim was fishing at the location.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

