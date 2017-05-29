Coast crime: Crims break into home while victim sleeps

Maryborough
Stealing
Kent St
Between 3 and 6am on May 10, offenders gained entry to a room and stole a wallet and a sum of cash. The victim was asleep in the room at the time of the offence.
Burglary
Adelaide St
Between 10.45 and 11.15am on May 18, offenders gained entry to a residence and stole a handbag, a number of keys, a mobile phone and other computer equipment.
Burglary
Farrell St
Between 4pm on May 18 and 9am on May 19, offenders gained entry to a residence through an unlocked door. A quantity of medication and jewellery was stolen.
Steal from vehicle
Alice St
Between 1 and 1.30pm on May 20, offenders gained entry to a vehicle parked in a public car park. A wallet was stolen from the glovebox of the vehicle. No damage was caused.
Break and enter
Ferry St
Between 1pm on May 16 and 8.30am on May 17, offenders gained entry to a business through a window and stolen a sum of cash. The window was damaged in the break-in.
Stealing
Queen St
Between May 12 and May 20, offenders have stolen a number of flags from the grounds of a business. The offence has occurred outside opening hours.
Break and enter
Cheapside St
Between 3pm on May 16 and noon on May 17, offenders have gained entry to a business through a window and stolen a sum of cash.
Break and enter
Rocky St
Between 5pm on May 24 and 7am on May 25, offenders have gained entry to the business through a fire escape door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through files and stolen a quantity of drinks and a mobile phone.
Oakhurst
Burglary
Charles Bruce Dr
Between 9 and 11.15am on May 23, offenders gained entry to a residence through an unsecured door, and stole electronic gaming equipment, jewellery, power tools, a sum of cash and camping equipment.
Eli Waters
Break and enter
Kookaburra Dr
Between May 4 and May 16, offenders entered the yard at the address and gained entry to a locked and secured shed. Offenders have stolen a lawnmower.
Pialba
Steal from vehicle
Liuzzi St
Between April 15 and May 17, offenders approached a vehicle parked in a public carpark and removed and stole both registration plates.
Kawungan
Burglary
Parakeet Cct
Between 8.30am and 5pm on May 23, offenders gained entry to the residence and stole a quantity of medication and sum of cash. No damage was caused during the offence.
Torquay
Break and enter
Charlton Esp
Between 7pm on May 19 and 6am on May 20, offenders gained entry to the business and caused damage to a quantity of furniture and equipment. No property has been reported stolen.
Wilful Damage
Charlton Esp
About midnight on May 19, offenders approached the victim's residence and caused damage to a window.
Urangan
Burglary
Connock St
Between 1.45pm on May 16 and 10am on May 17, offenders gained entry to a residence through a bedroom window. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the victims draws and stolen a television prior to leaving.
Stealing
Pier St
Between 6 and 9pm on May 4, offenders have stolen a fishing rod while the victim was fishing at the location.