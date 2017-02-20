Coast crime: Has your suburb been hit?

Scarness

Break and enter, Hervey St

Between 7 and 10pm on February 10, unknown offenders have entered the house through a garage door.

The offenders have then broken into the car which was in the garage and have stolen cash from the centre console.

Pialba

Steal from vehicle, Torquay Rd

Between 4.45 and 5.15pm, unknown offenders have entered the unlocked car and have stolen a powerpack, backpack, handbag and a Samsung phone from inside the vehicle.

Break and enter, Stephenson St

Between 2pm on February 9 and 3pm on February 13, unknown offenders have tried to force themselves into the home, however they were unsuccessful.

Break and enter, Neils St

Between 4pm on February 10 and 9am on February 13, unknown offenders have smashed a side window in attempt to enter the business, however they were unsuccessful.

Torquay

Break and enter, Daphne Ct

Between 10.30pm on February 11 and 6am on February 12, unknown offenders have entered the home through a flyscreen window and have entered the enclosed garage.

Once inside they have stolen a black BMX bike.

Kawungan

Stealing, Royal Dr

Between 5pm on February 11 and 7am on February 12, unknown offenders have entered the front yard of the home and stolen a 60cm Thai Buddha statue.

Urangan

Break and enter, Dayman St

Between 8pm on February 9 and 7am on February 10, unknown offenders have entered a shed behind the home and have stolen fishing rods, assorted garden tools and nail gun.

Steal from vehicle, Buccaneer Dr

Between 7.30pm on February 12 and 8am on February 13, unknown offenders have entered the car and have stolen cash and sunglasses from the centre console.

Steal from vehicle, Pulgul St

Between 6.20 and 11am on February 13, unknown offenders have entered the vehicle and have stolen a handbag containing various personal items.

Break and enter, Hammond St

Between 5pm on February 10 and 6am on February 13, unknown offenders have entered a builder's trailer and have stolen assorted building tools.

Break and enter, Buccaneer Dr

Between 9pm on February 12 and 4am on February 13, unknown offenders have entered the garage of a home and have stolen assorted power tools and alcohol.

Break and enter, Charlton Esp

Between 8.30pm on February 13 and 7am on February 14, unknown offenders have smashed the front window of a business before entering.

The offenders have then stolen cash from a cash register.

Steal from vehicle, Boat Harbour Dr

Between 7.45 and 11.30am on February 15, unknown offenders have smashed the side quarter glass at the rear of the car before entering.

The alarm has sounded, so the offender has opened the bonnet to stop the alarm when they were confronted by a witness and then left the area.

Maryborough

Break and enter, Stevenson St

Between 8.20 and 8.40am on February 12, unknown offenders have entered the home and have stolen a wallet from a table inside the dwelling.

Trespassing,

Jupiter St

Between 4 and 5pm on February 10, unknown offenders have gone to the front of the home and have caused a noise in which the victim has seen the offenders in the yard.

The offenders have left the area.

Howard

Break and enter, Pacific Haven Dr

Between February 6 and February 11, unknown offenders have entered the empty home and have caused damage to the dwelling.

Tiaro

Break and enter, Mayne St

Between February 6 and February 10, unknown offenders have entered the home and have stolen cash from a wallet.