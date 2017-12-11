COAST CRIME: Has your suburb been hit?

PIALBA

Break and Enter, Hythe St

AT about 11.45am on December 3 unknown male offenders have gained entry to the garage area of the apartment through entering via a garage roller door opening. The offenders were then confronted by the victim and left through the same opening. No property stolen.

Shop Stealing, Torquay Rd

AT about 4.45pm on December 1 an unknown female person has entered the store and have selected various garments and items from the shelving, and then has left the store failing to make payment for the items.

GRANVILLE

Break and Enter, Steindl St

BETWEEN 9pm on December 2 and 7.45am on December 3 unknown offenders have removed louvers to attempt to gain entry to the premises, however it appears they were unsuccessful as no entry was gained. Damage to removed louvers only.

Wilful Damage, Wolseley St

BETWEEN 8am and 1.15pm on December 4 unknown offenders have thrown or used an object to smash a windscreen of the vehicle which was parked at the dwelling locked and secured.

MARYBOROUGH

Stealing, Adelaide St

BETWEEN 12.30pm and 12.45pm on December 3 unknown persons have removed a wallet which was in the trolley at the time and have used the cards in the wallet to purchase items.

SCARNESS

Stealing, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 11pm on November 30 and December 3 unknown offenders have attended the annex area of the caravan and have stolen a quantity of cigarettes and an esky.

Break and Enter, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 9pm on December 5 and 5am on December 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to a vehicle and have stolen house keys from the vehicle. They have then gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a computer a mobile phone and a wallet containing personal items inc credit cards.

URANGAN

Stealing, Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 5pm and 9pm on November 29 unknown offenders have stolen a Trek BMX bike from the carpark of the restaurant area. It was unknown if the bicycle was secured at the time.

Wilful Damage, Miller St

BETWEEN 11am on December 3 and 9.30am on December 4 unknown offenders have used various items from a sling shot to damage the solar panels on the roof of the dwelling and also damage parts of the house and the vehicle.

POONA

Wilful Damage, Boronia Dr

BETWEEN 5pm on November 30 and 6.30am on December 1 unknown offenders have attended the toilet blocks at the park and have smashed the toilet bowls in both the mens and womens toilets.

KAWUNGAN

Graffiti, Mcliver St

BETWEEN 6pm on December 2 and 10:30pm on December 3 unknown offenders have used black spray paint and have graffitied the camper van with various words.

PT VERNON

Break and Enter, Charlton Esp Pt Vernon

BETWEEN 5pm on December 5 and 8am on December 6 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling which is current unoccupied under renovations and have stolen a quantity of keys and also a quantity of power tools.

Stealing, Long St

BETWEEN 7am on December 4 and 1pm on December 5 unknown offenders have approached the dwelling and have stolen an orange pushbike which was on the veranda of the dwelling unlocked at the time.

Stealing , Charlton Esp

BETWEEN 8pm on December 5 and 3pm on December 6 unknown offenders have attended the rear yard of the dwelling and have stolen two bicycles and five fishing rods leaning up against the back of the house.