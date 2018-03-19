COAST CRIME: Has your suburb been targeted?

PIALBA

Break and Enter, Charles St

Between 10am and 3.30pm on March 11 offenders have cut open a flyscreen on the dwelling and opened a kitchen window to attempt to gain entry to the dwelling, however it appears no entry was gained.

Break and enter, Tenimby St

Between 3pm on March 8 and 9.30am on March 13 offenders have gained entry to the dwelling through forcing a sliding door open, rummaged through the dwelling and stolen an assortment of tools from the house and garage.

POINT VERNON

Break and Enter and Stealing, Lambour Ct

At about 2.30am on March 12 an offender has cut a screen to gain entry to the dwelling. Once inside the offender has located motorcycle keys and stolen the bike from the garage. The offender also stole a wallet and Ipad. The motorcycle stolen was a Kawasaki 2013 Ninja 650RL orange in colour Qld rego 660KP.

Steal from vehicle, Spence St

About 1am on March 10 offenders have attended the driveway and attempted to gain entry to the locked and secured vehicle however were disturbed and entry wasn't gained.

NIKENBAH

Break and Enter attempt, Spring Way

Between 2.50 and 2.52am on March 12 offenders have attended the construction site and hattempted to jemmy the sliding glass door open to gain entry, however were unsuccessful, triggering a security alarm.

OAKHURST

Stolen motor vehicle,

Woocoo Dr

At about 9.30pm on March 11 offenders have attended the driveway of the dwelling and gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means, and have started and stolen the vehicle. Vehicle stolen is a black 2004 Nissan Patrol wagon STL with QLD Registration 898XIP. The vehicle has a bullbar, light bar, rocksliders, large tyres.

MARYBOROUGH

Attempted stealing trailer, Holbut St

Between 5pm on February 15 and noon on February 16 offenders have attempted to steal a trailer which was secured to a tree and also had a wheel lock on the trailer. The offenders tried to remove the wheel lock however were unsuccessful causing minor damage to the lock.

Wilful Damage, March Street

About 5am on March 10 a male person has attended the dwelling and smashed the glass louvres to the building with a cricket bat then left the area.

Break and Enter, Ann St

About 1.30pm on March 15 offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and damaged a window, rummaged through and thrown around property and damaged a wall.

KAWUNGAN

Stealing, Snapper St

Between 12.30 and 9pm on March 11 offenders have gained entry to the secured garage of the dwelling, rummaged through the garage and stolen a mountain bike, black in colour, Teck brand.

ALDERSHOT

Steal from vehicle, Brugh St

Between 1 and 2am on March 11 offenders have gained entry to the locked and secured vehicle and rummaged through the glove box and vehicle, however it appears no property was stolen.

URANGAN

Wilful damage, Orchid Ave

Between 9pm on March 9 and 10am on March 10 offenders have attended the location where the vehicle was secured at the time and have used an unknown object to pierce the vehicles tyres causing damage to all four tyres.

Stealing, Debra Crt

Between 9am on March 9 and noon on March 11 offenders have attended the dwelling and stolen jewellery from the bench top.

URRAWEEN

Stealing,

Jacobsen Outlook

Between noon on March 4 and midnight on March 7 unknown offenders have attended the rear yard of the dwelling and have stolen assorted underwear from the clothes line.

BOORAL

Steal from vehicle,

Wheeley Rd

Between 6.45am on March 12 and 6.45am on March 13 unknown offenders have attended the vehicle which was locked and secured and stolen the number plates from the vehicle.

SCARNESS

Stealing, Torquay Rd

Between 1.30 and 1.40pm on March 12, offenders have stolen a wallet from the picnic area on Torquay Rd.

Break and Enter, Nullor St

Between 4pm on March 11 and 9am on March 12 offenders have used an object to slice open a screen window in an attempt to gain entry, however no entry was gained.

Break and Enter, Melong St

Between 7am on March 2 and 7am on March 14, offenders have gained entry to the dwelling via a bedroom window and removed jewellery.

TORQUAY

Break and Enter, Cypress St

Between 7 and 11pm on March 13 offenders have gained entry to the second level unit via an open window and stolen personal items including jewellery and a watch.

Stealing, Bianca Ct

Bewteen 6 and 8am on March 15 offenders have attended the yard of the dwelling and have stolen a brush cutter which was underneath a rear verandah of the dwelling.