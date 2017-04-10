32°
News

COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on the Fraser Coast

10th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Break and enter

Main St Pialba

AT ABOUT 4.30am on April 1 unknown offenders have removed a timber panel from the front of a shop and gained entry to the business. There was damage to the front shop window but no property stolen.

Break and Enter

Alice St Maryborough

AT ABOUT 1am on April 1 unknown offenders have used a concrete block to smash the front door of a business. Once inside the offenders stole a large quantity of chocolates.

Break and enter

Eric St Torquay

Between 3pm on March 31 and 9.30am April 1 unknown offenders have broken into a three bay shed and have damaged the roller door, it appears no property was stolen.

Break and enter

Boundary Rd and Tavistock St Torquay

BETWEEN midnight on March 31 and 8.30am April 1 offenders have damaged the side door to a business and entered the building. It is unknown if any property was stolen. The man hole in the roof was also missing.

Break and enter

Boat Harbour Drive Torquay

BETWEEN 5pm March 29 and 11am March 31 offenders attended the empty dwelling and gained entry through a sliding door. The offenders damaged a curtain and rod and wardrobe.

Stealing

Foodworks Tinanan

AT 2.05pm on April 2 an unknown male person attended the store and removed drinks and confectionery before leaving the store and making no attempt to pay for the items.

Wilful damage

Boat Harbour Drive Pialba

BETWEEN 5.30pm March 31 and early April 1 unknown offenders have attended the car yard and caused damage to five cars.

Break and enter

Alice St Maryborough

BETWEEN 3.50pm and 4.50pm on April 3 offenders opened a rear sliding glass door and gained entry to the dwelling and stolen speakers, a mobile phone charger and personal items.

Break and enter

Boundary Rd Wondunna

BETWEEN 9.20pm and 9.40pm on April 2 offenders have gained entry to the business by smashing a hole in the wall. The offenders then removed a safe containing a quantity of cash from the office area of the business.

Stealing

Stephenson St Scarness

BETWEEN 4am March 23 and 11.50am on April 3 offenders gained entry to an open carport of the dwelling and stole an Engel fridge, lawnmower, depth sounder, electric drills and fishing rods.

Stolen vehicle

Cambridge St Granville

BETWEEN March 1 and March 29 offenders stole a Blue 125 Chinese branded pit bike from the dwelling.

Stealing

Carter Lane Dundathu

BETWEEN 6.30pm April 2 and 6.40pm April 3 offenders gained entry to an unlocked vehicle and removed a wallet and cash.

Stealing

Scarborough St Scarness

BETWEEN 9am March 29 and 9.30am April 5 unknown persons stole a number plate from the vehicle.

Stealing

Charlton Esp Torquay

BETWEEN 7.30am and 4.30pm April 5 offenders removed a light bar and spot lights from the front of the vehicle.

Break and enter

Adelaide St Maryborough

BETWEEN 5.15pm April 5 and 7.45am April 6 offenders unsuccessfully attempted to jemmy open the rear door of the building.

Break and enter

Cypress St Torquay

BETWEEN midnight and 4am on April 4 offenders gained entry to a pool shed and have stole a pool chlorinator.

Stolen vehicle

Taylor St Pialba

BETWEEN 1pm and 4pm on April 6 offenders attempted to steal a 2013 Red moped scooter which was located outside a shopping centre. The offenders have jemmied the ignition with a screwdriver to attempt to steal the moped however were unsuccessful

Stealing

Marlin St Kawungan

BETWEEN April 4 and April 5 offenders attended the dwelling, gained entry to the boat and cut a GPS depth sounder from inside the boat.

Shop steal

Gympie Rd Tinana

AT ABOUT 3.50pm April 6 a person has attended the store on Gympie Rd Tinana and made a purchase on their credit card but placed a number of food items in their bag which they did not pay for.

Stealing

Tooley St Maryborough

AT ABOUT 10am on April 5 unknown persons attended the vehicle which was unlocked at the time and stole a wallet, iPhone 6 and credit cards.

Break and enter

Charlton Esp Torquay

BETWEEN 9pm April 3 and 6.30am April 4 offenders attended the unlocked caravan, gained entry and stole passports, personal items, cash and a camera.

Stealing

Ian St Tinanan

BETWEEN 6am and 5pm on April 4 offenders removed a rear number plate from the vehicle.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice police beat

Teen accused of Hervey Bay 'one punch attack' granted bail

Teen accused of Hervey Bay 'one punch attack' granted bail

Tyler Robert Johns, 19, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning in custody, wearing a black shirt and thongs.

  • Crime

  • 10th Apr 2017 11:26 AM

COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on the Fraser Coast

Has your suburb been hit by crime on the Coast?

YOUR SAY: Community excited about revamp of Enzo's

Enzos on the foreshore at Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Olivia Taylor cannot wait to see it complete and in full swing.

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is now coming to Hervey Bay

Tiara McCutcheon,11, at the latest Maryborough CBD Party. The event is so popular, that it will be coming to Hervey Bay before the end of the year.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

Local Partners

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is now coming to Hervey Bay

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

AN AUSTRALIAN newsreader has been sprung daydreaming on live TV. When she realised she was back on air, her reaction was phenomenal.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!