COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on the Fraser Coast

Break and enter

Main St Pialba

AT ABOUT 4.30am on April 1 unknown offenders have removed a timber panel from the front of a shop and gained entry to the business. There was damage to the front shop window but no property stolen.

Break and Enter

Alice St Maryborough

AT ABOUT 1am on April 1 unknown offenders have used a concrete block to smash the front door of a business. Once inside the offenders stole a large quantity of chocolates.

Break and enter

Eric St Torquay

Between 3pm on March 31 and 9.30am April 1 unknown offenders have broken into a three bay shed and have damaged the roller door, it appears no property was stolen.

Break and enter

Boundary Rd and Tavistock St Torquay

BETWEEN midnight on March 31 and 8.30am April 1 offenders have damaged the side door to a business and entered the building. It is unknown if any property was stolen. The man hole in the roof was also missing.

Break and enter

Boat Harbour Drive Torquay

BETWEEN 5pm March 29 and 11am March 31 offenders attended the empty dwelling and gained entry through a sliding door. The offenders damaged a curtain and rod and wardrobe.

Stealing

Foodworks Tinanan

AT 2.05pm on April 2 an unknown male person attended the store and removed drinks and confectionery before leaving the store and making no attempt to pay for the items.

Wilful damage

Boat Harbour Drive Pialba

BETWEEN 5.30pm March 31 and early April 1 unknown offenders have attended the car yard and caused damage to five cars.

Break and enter

Alice St Maryborough

BETWEEN 3.50pm and 4.50pm on April 3 offenders opened a rear sliding glass door and gained entry to the dwelling and stolen speakers, a mobile phone charger and personal items.

Break and enter

Boundary Rd Wondunna

BETWEEN 9.20pm and 9.40pm on April 2 offenders have gained entry to the business by smashing a hole in the wall. The offenders then removed a safe containing a quantity of cash from the office area of the business.

Stealing

Stephenson St Scarness

BETWEEN 4am March 23 and 11.50am on April 3 offenders gained entry to an open carport of the dwelling and stole an Engel fridge, lawnmower, depth sounder, electric drills and fishing rods.

Stolen vehicle

Cambridge St Granville

BETWEEN March 1 and March 29 offenders stole a Blue 125 Chinese branded pit bike from the dwelling.

Stealing

Carter Lane Dundathu

BETWEEN 6.30pm April 2 and 6.40pm April 3 offenders gained entry to an unlocked vehicle and removed a wallet and cash.

Stealing

Scarborough St Scarness

BETWEEN 9am March 29 and 9.30am April 5 unknown persons stole a number plate from the vehicle.

Stealing

Charlton Esp Torquay

BETWEEN 7.30am and 4.30pm April 5 offenders removed a light bar and spot lights from the front of the vehicle.

Break and enter

Adelaide St Maryborough

BETWEEN 5.15pm April 5 and 7.45am April 6 offenders unsuccessfully attempted to jemmy open the rear door of the building.

Break and enter

Cypress St Torquay

BETWEEN midnight and 4am on April 4 offenders gained entry to a pool shed and have stole a pool chlorinator.

Stolen vehicle

Taylor St Pialba

BETWEEN 1pm and 4pm on April 6 offenders attempted to steal a 2013 Red moped scooter which was located outside a shopping centre. The offenders have jemmied the ignition with a screwdriver to attempt to steal the moped however were unsuccessful

Stealing

Marlin St Kawungan

BETWEEN April 4 and April 5 offenders attended the dwelling, gained entry to the boat and cut a GPS depth sounder from inside the boat.

Shop steal

Gympie Rd Tinana

AT ABOUT 3.50pm April 6 a person has attended the store on Gympie Rd Tinana and made a purchase on their credit card but placed a number of food items in their bag which they did not pay for.

Stealing

Tooley St Maryborough

AT ABOUT 10am on April 5 unknown persons attended the vehicle which was unlocked at the time and stole a wallet, iPhone 6 and credit cards.

Break and enter

Charlton Esp Torquay

BETWEEN 9pm April 3 and 6.30am April 4 offenders attended the unlocked caravan, gained entry and stole passports, personal items, cash and a camera.

Stealing

Ian St Tinanan

BETWEEN 6am and 5pm on April 4 offenders removed a rear number plate from the vehicle.