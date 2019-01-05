Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CROC SIGHTINGS: A 3.8m crocodile caught in the Mary River in 2013. A DES spokesman said none of last year's sightings were confirmed.
CROC SIGHTINGS: A 3.8m crocodile caught in the Mary River in 2013. A DES spokesman said none of last year's sightings were confirmed. Alistair Brightman
News

Coast croc reports 'not confirmed', State Govt says

5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROCODILE sightings on the Fraser Coast were unable to be confirmed after investigation, according the the state's environment department.

It follows the State Government's Queensland Crocodile Management Plan report revealing where residents believed they had seen crocodiles around the region last year.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said any crocodile found in the Fraser Coast, identified within Zone F of the Plan, was automatically targeted for removal.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

The spokesman said the Fraser Coast was considered an "atypical habitat zone” as "it is an area not considered typical habitat for crocodiles.”

"After two crocodiles were removed from the Mary River in 2013 and 2014, DES has investigated a number of reported sightings,” the spokesman said.

"Investigations have not confirmed the presence of any further crocodiles on the Fraser Coast.”

Two 'problem' crocodiles were repeatedly spotted in the Mary River in 2013 and 2014 and were later captured and relocated by wildlife officers.

Crocodile sightings can be reported to Croc Watch on 1300 130 372.

crocodile department of environment and science fcenvironment fraser coast state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police urge residents to lock up after burglary spike in Bay

    premium_icon Police urge residents to lock up after burglary spike in Bay

    News A spike of burglaries across the Fraser Coast has prompted police to issue a stark warning about locking up their houses and belongings during the holidays

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Fraser Coast GP urges good hygiene as flu season looms

    premium_icon Fraser Coast GP urges good hygiene as flu season looms

    News It follows data revealing December was one of the worst flu months

    • 5th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Bull shark hooked in Hervey Bay shallows

    premium_icon Bull shark hooked in Hervey Bay shallows

    News The small shark was hooked in front of stunned onlookers

    Man airlifted to hospital after suspected irukandji sting

    Man airlifted to hospital after suspected irukandji sting

    News It comes after a spate of stings on the island over two weeks

    Local Partners