Coast driver clocked at more than 40km/h over limit

Fraser Coast police are urging motorists to slow down on the region’s roads. PHOTO: File.

WITH more vehicles returning to our roads as COVID-19 restricts begin to ease, police are urging motorists to make safety their number one priority.

The call comes after a man was busted while driving at a high speed near Susan River on Wednesday morning.

Police pinged the man at 143km/h on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the man had been driving through a 100km/h zone at the time.

The motorist was issued with a $1245 fine and eight demerit points.

Snr Const Ryan said it was important people remember the fatal five, especially as more drivers return to the roads.

“Slow down, don’t drink or drug drive, always wear your seatbelt, don’t drive fatigued and don’t drive distracted,” she said.

Meanwhile, 111 traffic-related offences have been recorded on Hervey Bay roads so far this year.

Some 41 offences were recorded in January, with 28, 21 and 21 recorded in February, March and April respectively.

A total of 64 traffic-related offences were recorded in Maryborough during the same period.

The number of offences in the Heritage City also peaked in January with 21 being recorded.

Offences in February, March and April dropped to 15, 16 and 12 respectively.