Coast drivers charged amid statewide drink driving blitz

Two Fraser Coast motorists are due in court for alleged drunk driving. PHOTO: File.

TWO people who allegedly got behind the wheel after having too many drinks are due to front court in the coming weeks.

In the first incident, Hervey Bay police intercepted a vehicle while patrolling on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers stopped the 24-year-old driver for a random breath test.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the Takura man allegedly registered over the legal limit and was taken to Hervey Bay watch house for further testing.

He allegedly returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.063 per cent and was charged with drunk driving.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 25.

In the second and unrelated incident, Maryborough police intercepted a vehicle on John St around 3.35am Saturday morning for a random breath test.

Snr Const Ryan said the 26-year-old woman allegedly blew over the limit and was taken to the watch house.

Further testing revealed an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.088 per cent.

She was also charged with drunk driving and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.

Meanwhile, Queensland Police reintroduced static road breath and drug testing across the state at the weekend.

The multi-vehicle sites had been suspended due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to minimise health risks to officers and the community.

More than 22,000 random breath tests were conducted statewide from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.

Police say more than 225 drivers across Queensland tested positive to drink driving over the three-day period.

Officers warned impaired driving was a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on the roads.

Motorists are being urged to arrange a lift home before drinking.