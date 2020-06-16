Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Fraser Coast motorists are due in court for alleged drunk driving. PHOTO: File.
Two Fraser Coast motorists are due in court for alleged drunk driving. PHOTO: File.
News

Coast drivers charged amid statewide drink driving blitz

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
16th Jun 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people who allegedly got behind the wheel after having too many drinks are due to front court in the coming weeks.

In the first incident, Hervey Bay police intercepted a vehicle while patrolling on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers stopped the 24-year-old driver for a random breath test.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the Takura man allegedly registered over the legal limit and was taken to Hervey Bay watch house for further testing.

He allegedly returned a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.063 per cent and was charged with drunk driving.

The man is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 25.

In the second and unrelated incident, Maryborough police intercepted a vehicle on John St around 3.35am Saturday morning for a random breath test.

Snr Const Ryan said the 26-year-old woman allegedly blew over the limit and was taken to the watch house.

Further testing revealed an alleged blood alcohol content of 0.088 per cent.

She was also charged with drunk driving and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.

Meanwhile, Queensland Police reintroduced static road breath and drug testing across the state at the weekend.

The multi-vehicle sites had been suspended due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to minimise health risks to officers and the community.

More than 22,000 random breath tests were conducted statewide from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.

Police say more than 225 drivers across Queensland tested positive to drink driving over the three-day period.

Officers warned impaired driving was a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on the roads.

Motorists are being urged to arrange a lift home before drinking.

breath test court news drink driving charges fatal five fraser coast hervey bay maryborough police news road block
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News The State Government has said it will pay ‘whatever price is necessary’ to keep Queensland safe, flagging it would fight any court bid to force our border open.

        OUR SAY: Collar must come off dingo now

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Collar must come off dingo now

        News Seeing a dingo slowly starve would not be kinder

        $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        premium_icon $267m cash splash for homebuyers, small business

        News Home buyers, small businesses receive COVID relief grants

        UPDATE: One dead, three injured in highway crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: One dead, three injured in highway crash

        Breaking At least four people have been injured