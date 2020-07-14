Coast drivers charged in drink driving blitz

Police officers over the Fraser Coast have caught many people drink driving over the past four days. Photo: File

Police officers over the Fraser Coast have caught many people drink driving over the past four days. Photo: File

POLICE officers on the Fraser Coast have charged a slew of motorists with drink driving offences over the past four days.

One driver allegedly blew more than three times the legal limit.

Hervey Bay Police on July 13 intercepted a vehicle on the Esplanade at Pialba and the driver, a 47-year-old Hervey Bay woman, allegedly registered over the legal limit roadside.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Station where she allegedly registered 0.177 per cent BAC.

She was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 5.

On July 10, officers from Hervey Bay stopped a vehicle on Booral Rd, Urangan, about 11.30pm on for a random breath test.

It is alleged the driver, a 19-year-old Sunshine Coast man, registered over the legal limit roadside and was taken to Hervey Bay Station where he registered 0.103 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 5.

Three drivers were stopped on July 11 in Hervey Bay and charged with drink driving.

The first was a 50-year-old Hervey Bay woman who allegedly registered over the legal limit during a roadside test on Boat Harbour Dr, Urraween.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Police Station where she allegedly registered 0.071 per cent BAC.

The second alleged drink driver was a 31-year-old Maryborough Bay man who police say registered over the legal limit on Boat Harbour Dr, Urangan.

He was taken to Hervey Bay station where he allegedly registered 0.063 per cent BAC.

The third alleged drink driver was a 23-year-old Hervey Bay Bay man who police claim registered over the legal limit roadside at Urraween Rd, Urraween.

He was transported to Hervey Bay station where he allegedly registered 0.058 per cent BAC.

All three are due to appear in Hervey Bay magistrates court on August 5.

On July 12, officers from Maryborough Police Station were conducting patrols when they stopped a vehicle on Wharf St.

A 22-year-old Maryborough man allegedly registered over the legal limit roadside and as a result was taken to Maryborough station where he registered 0.05 per cent BAC.

He was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 2.