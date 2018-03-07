Coast drug syndicate busted: $200k of drugs seized

A DRUG syndicate has been busted by Sunshine Coast police officers and more than $200,000 in drugs wiped off the streets.

Sunshine Coast tactical crime squad simultaneously executed four search warrants to residential, rural and business properties yesterday.

A crucial missing link in police investigations, provided by a member of public, led police to raid the four properties where they found 29 mature cannabis plants and seized 11 kilograms of dried cannabis.

Tactical crime squad officer in charge senior sergeant Scott Wiggins said the two-metre high plants were the "biggest he had seen".

"A lot of the offenders were family members, or associates, and five people have been arrested and charged," Snr Sgt Wiggins said.

"The most serious is for production and supply.

"It seems this drug syndicate has been operating for a fair amount of time. The plants don't often grow that large so hopefully our actions shut them down.

"We had been missing that element of who was growing the cannabis but with that significant piece of information we were able to shut them down."

Gheerulla, Yandina, Pacific Paradise and Yaroomba were raided yesterday, the former where the plants were found.

Officers from Wide Bay assisted in the investigations.

"Each plant had a street value of $500, and were kept fairly healthy," he said.

"They had a total street value of over $200,000. We love to take away the ability to profit from the sale of drugs."

A 58-year-old Gheerulla man is charged with one count each of producing a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug and will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 21.

A 60-year-old Pacific Paradise man is charged with supplying a dangerous drug and will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 21.

A 34-year-old Nambour man, 25-year-old Yandina woman and a 37-year-old Yandina man have all been charged with one count each of possessing a dangerous drug.