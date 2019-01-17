Coast escapes heatwave but mercury to soar to 30+ degrees

TEMPERATURES SOARING: Declan, 8, Elijah, 10 and Paige Haupstein, 8, cooling off in the waters of Torquay beach as they try to escape the summer heat.

TEMPERATURES SOARING: Declan, 8, Elijah, 10 and Paige Haupstein, 8, cooling off in the waters of Torquay beach as they try to escape the summer heat. Cody Fox

THE Haupsteins know the remedy for a hot summer day - beachside frolicking and taking a cool dip in the ocean.

Declan, Elijah and Paige took to the sunny shores of Torquay beach to escape the hot weather yesterday and are likely to keep heading there during the next few days as the temperatures continue to rise.

Today, the mercury is expected to reach 31C in Hervey Bay and 32C in Maryborough and remain at similar temperatures until next week.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak said Hervey Bay and Maryborough would benefit from sea breezes bringing the temperature down to bearable levels.

He told the Chronicle an upper-level ridge, which was creating warm air at the surface, had combined with north to north-westerly winds, which resulted in the "above-average temperatures".

"The maximum temperatures will likely be reached by mid-morning," Mr Blazak said.

"They're expected to weaken a bit over the next working week but it's still going to be quite hot all over the state."

While the temperatures are considered above average, they are a far cry from inland Australian towns, which are expected to peak at more than 40 degrees over the coming days.

Gayndah, in the west of the Wide Bay Burnett region, will reach tops of 35C until Sunday while Gympie is expected to peak at 34C on Saturday.

Western areas of Sydney are forecast to reach more than 45C tomorrow.

The heatwave conditions across the country are due to a high pressure system sitting over the Tasman Sea and are expected to remain until next week.